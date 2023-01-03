Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptops Unveiled By Eluktronics, Running at Max TGP

Eluktronics has announced the world's first liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptops as a part of its next-gen lineup.

Press Release: Eluktronics is excited to announce the new MECH17 GP2 and MECH16 GP gaming laptops with liquid cooling capabilities, powered by NVIDIA graphics processors. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators.

The Liquid Cooled Advantage

As NVIDIA maintains its position as a market leader with groundbreaking technology, adequate cooling is necessary to fully utilize the capabilities of its hardware. When these high-end components are packed into laptops, space is limited for thermal cooling. As a result, even the best internal thermal designs may not be able to keep the components cool enough to prevent thermal throttling, which is when the CPU or GPU reduces its clock speed to prevent overheating. Why invest in top-of-the-line components without being able to fully utilize their performance?

Eluktronics second-generation Liquid Propulsion Package (LPP G2) provides the optimal solution with their external liquid cooling unit. Plug in the Mag-Valve connector when you’re at home for near desktop-level performance, or detach it for travel and the traditional use of a gaming laptop.

The LPP G2 connects to these laptops via Bluetooth and the Smart Control software actively monitors temperatures. This software ensures optimal performance of the unit and reduces fan speeds of the laptop's internal cooling system. This results in a more immersive and quiet experience while working or playing. Settling for a stationary gaming desktop or laptop that does not possess the true power of a desktop is now a thing of the past.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops

The Eluktronics MECH17 GP2 and MECH16 GP will utilize the RTX 4070, 4080, and 4090 laptop graphics processors. These GPUs support the highest permitted TGP in the industry and will come configured that way from Eluktronics. TGP stands for "Total Graphics Power" and refers to the amount of power that is provided to the graphics processor in a laptop. This power determines the performance of the GPU in demanding tasks such as ray tracing calculations or running games on high graphics settings.

New Eluktronics Product Specifications

The MECH17 GP2, MECH16 GP, and LPP G2 are expected to be available for purchase in February 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 TBD TBD TBD VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Base Clock (Standard TGP) ~1.59 GHz ~1.86 GHz ~2.07 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz Boost Clock (Standard TGP) ~2.04 GHz ~2.28 GHz ~2.17 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz TBP 150-175W (+25W DB) 150-175W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB)