LightyearVPN Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now

Everyone has the right to privacy which is often compromised when we are online. A good VPN can ensure that you are protected from unwanted eyes at all times. However, VPNs can be expensive so you should always be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on the LightyearVPN Subscriptions. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail it right away. This is the best VPN for you if you are someone who gets annoyed at the speeds issues that can arise with VPNs. So, are you game?

LightyearVPN Subscriptions Features

This VPN offers much more than your ordinary VPN. It has servers all around the world that allow you to bypass content restrictions easily. It comes with a Network Accelerator that speeds up the internet and ensures that you have the best online experience. Best of all, the vPN used Shadowsocks and V2Ray network protocols. Here are highlights of what the LightyearVPN Subscriptions have in store for you:

No connection or activity log policy, no backdoor

Global servers for unrestricted access anywhere in the world

Unlimited bandwidth to video, music, social media & simultaneous devices

One click to connect, no configuration

High speed internet without delay while watching videos & websites

System Requirements

Windws 7 or later

macOS 10.10 or later

iOS 9.3 or later

Android 5 or later

Important Details

Length of access: 1 year/2 years/3 years

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 5

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: 1.7.9 (Windows & Mac), 1.2.2 (iOS & Android)

Updates included

You can get the subscription that suits your needs and I assure you that you will be addicted to the quality of this VPN. It is economical and it gives you your right to privacy back. So, invest away!

Original Price LightyearVPN Subscriptions:

1-Year: $119 I 2-Years: $238 I 3-Years: $358

Wccftech Discount Price LightyearVPN Subscriptions:

1-Year: $49.99 I 2-Years: $69.99 I 3-Years: $89.99