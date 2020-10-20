LightyearVPN Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now
Everyone has the right to privacy which is often compromised when we are online. A good VPN can ensure that you are protected from unwanted eyes at all times. However, VPNs can be expensive so you should always be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on the LightyearVPN Subscriptions. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail it right away. This is the best VPN for you if you are someone who gets annoyed at the speeds issues that can arise with VPNs. So, are you game?
LightyearVPN Subscriptions Features
This VPN offers much more than your ordinary VPN. It has servers all around the world that allow you to bypass content restrictions easily. It comes with a Network Accelerator that speeds up the internet and ensures that you have the best online experience. Best of all, the vPN used Shadowsocks and V2Ray network protocols. Here are highlights of what the LightyearVPN Subscriptions have in store for you:
- No connection or activity log policy, no backdoor
- Global servers for unrestricted access anywhere in the world
- Unlimited bandwidth to video, music, social media & simultaneous devices
- One click to connect, no configuration
- High speed internet without delay while watching videos & websites
System Requirements
- Windws 7 or later
- macOS 10.10 or later
- iOS 9.3 or later
- Android 5 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: 1 year/2 years/3 years
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: 1.7.9 (Windows & Mac), 1.2.2 (iOS & Android)
- Updates included
You can get the subscription that suits your needs and I assure you that you will be addicted to the quality of this VPN. It is economical and it gives you your right to privacy back. So, invest away!
Original Price LightyearVPN Subscriptions:
1-Year: $119 I 2-Years: $238 I 3-Years: $358
Wccftech Discount Price LightyearVPN Subscriptions:
1-Year: $49.99 I 2-Years: $69.99 I 3-Years: $89.99
