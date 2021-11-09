Gorgeous Pinocchio-Inspired Souls-like Lies of P Gets Gameplay Teaser

Neowiz and Round8 Studio (the developer behind Bless Unleashed) have shared the very first gameplay teaser for Lies of P, an intriguing and gorgeous looking action RPG inspired by Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio classic novel.

The game seems to have taken cues from the Souls-like genre for sure, at least when it comes to the combat system, and the developers themselves have admitted as much. More information on Lies of P, which will be released for PC (there's already a Steam page) and consoles, is expected to be shared later this month at this year's G-STAR, scheduled to take place in Busan between November 17th and 21st.

Code Vein Has Shipped Over Two Million Units Since Launch

You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads:

"Find Mr. Geppetto. He's here in the city."

Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don't expect any help along the way and don't make the mistake of trusting anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.

Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals.Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

'Lying' Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.