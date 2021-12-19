Lexar intros ARES DDR5 desktop memory for premium flash memory solutions

Lexar, one of the leaders in flash memory solutions for consumers, reveals their next-gen Lexar ARES DDR5 memory for desktops. Lexar's ARES DDR5 levels the field with their cutting-edge technology, offering speeds starting with their DDR5-4800 — a new memory solution that is 1.5x faster in bandwidth than their previous DDR4-3200 models. Showcasing a slim and sleek aluminum heat spreader, you can ensure that the Lexar ARES DDR5 memory will stabilize your system and motherboard with adequate memory cooling. Aimed at PC enthusiasts, premium gamers, and high-end content creators looking for the best in performance, efficiency, and memory capacity.

Lexar launches the ARES DDR5-4800 desktop memory solution for next-gen Intel Alder Lake CPU systems, competing with other premium desktop memory from other companies





Key Features:

Intel’s $9 Billion Memory Sale Rumored To Secure Approval But AMD’s Xilinx Fate Uncertain

Increased gaming performance with DDR5 DRAM

Next-gen technology designed to be compatible with the latest Intel Alder Lake CPUs

On-die ECC (Error Correction Code) design for improved stability

Low voltage power efficiency levels of 1.1 V

Sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system and motherboard running cool at all times

Lexar's Lifetime limited warranty

Users can guarantee accelerated PC performance with easy multitasking capabilities utilizing the Lexar ARES DDR5 memory, no matter if you are playing memory-inducive AAA games, high-performance video editing applications, or extreme workloads. Lexar ensures that their new ARES DDR5 desktop memory is compatible with Intel's new 12th Gen Core Alder Lake processor. Increasing the ability for reliability and power efficiency, the ARES DDR5 memory is manufactured with an on-die EEC, leveling the playing field for up-to-the-minute data error correction, thus keeping reliability and data stability at the forefront. The DDR5 memory from Lexar offers a built-in Power Management IC (PMIC) for exceptional power control and delivery, even while operating at a low voltage of 1.1V.

We're proud to add next-gen DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. With the outstanding performance, the Lexar ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory is ready for PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers and content creators. We will continue to expand our DDR5 product lines to fulfill consumers' needs. —Joel Boquiren, General Manager, Lexar

The Lexar ARES DDR5 kit is currently available for purchase at local online partnered retailers and will be more widely available in both U.S. and EMEA markets during the first quarter of 2022.