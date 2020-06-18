Lexar Enters The DRAM Market With The DDR4-2666 SODIMM Laptop Memory And DDR4-2666 UDIMM Desktop Memory

Lexar has spent the last year producing its robust portfolio of SSD products and is excited to announce its entrance into the DRAM market. The two new DRAM offerings provide high-level performance to boost the speed of your laptop or desktop, respectively. The Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM Laptop Memory and Lexar DDR4-2666 UDIMM Desktop Memory both offer speeds of 2666 MT/s so you can wake up your PC. This performance upgrade gives you faster startups, increased responsiveness, quicker application load times, and is an overall upgrade to your operating experience so you can multitask with ease.

A Low Voltage Design Ensures A Great Experience In A Laptop

Featuring a low voltage design of 1.2V, the new DRAM 2666 ensures stability under long-term and high-intensity applications making it ideal for the new smart home offices and classroom setups. With its first offering just released, Lexar is already poised to develop other high-performing quality DRAM solutions later this year, staying true to its innovative roots.

“We are very excited to introduce DRAM memory to our product portfolio. Given our extensive offerings of memory card and USB drive solutions, we enter the DRAM market, pairing our fast-growing SSD lines to offer users a full suite of high-performance solutions to expedite their workflow from camera to computer. While remote office and anywhere learning are on the rise, our goal is to continue offering products that deliver superior quality and performance, so that you can build a Smart Workroom or a Smart Classroom for the best user experience. Lexar looks to continue advancing our DRAM offerings, with additional high performing models to launch later this year.” said Mike Chen, General Manager.

Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM Laptop Memory is available this month at an MSRP of $19.99 USD (4 GB- 2666MHz), $29.99 USD (8 GB – 2666MHz), and $64.99 USD (16 GB – 2666MHz) $159.99 USD (32 GB – 2666MHz). Lexar DDR4-2666 UDIMM Desktop Memory is available this month at an MSRP of $32.99 USD (8 GB – 2666MHz), and $64.99 USD (16 GB – 2666MHz) $149.99 USD (32 GB – 2666MHz).