Want to step up your living room entertainment during isolation? Grab this 50-inch TCL 4K HDR smart TV with built-in Roku TV for just $259.

Countless families are seeking entertainment in the living room these days with the television being the focal point for many. If you believe you can do better in the entertainment department then you will be pleased to learn that TCL has a great deal which you should consider.

For a limited time only, you can pick up the company’s 50-inch 4K TV with built-in Roku TV for a low price of just $259. The crazy thing here is that the TV was priced right at $309 in the first place. That extra $50 discount really is an icing on the cake.

Thanks to the built-in Roku TV, you immediately get access to a ton of entertainment services such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and more. The television is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can control it with something like an Echo smart speaker in your house.

Here comes the best part about the TV: it’s 4K HDR, meaning your content will look insanely great especially on a service like Netflix. This means you will be able to view content in high dynamic range, giving you a viewing experience exactly the way the director intended it to be. Sadly, it won’t fix the darkness Issues from that particular Game of Thrones episode. You already know what we’re talking about here.

Such deals are very rare and we recommend that you pick it up now if you always wanted to add a great looking TV to your living room. If your current TV needs a slight upgrade, whether it comes to resolution or ‘smartness’ then this is your best bet. Hit the link below and claim your prize. There are no special discount codes or coupons you should know about.

