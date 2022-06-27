Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook 13s Ryzen Edition Laptops Equipped With AMD Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ CPUs

Lenovo will soon be launching its brand new ThinkBook 13S AMD Ryzen Edition laptops, which will be equipped with AMD's Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' CPUs while maintaining the same weight as the Intel version.

Lenovo reveals the new ThinkBook 13S AMD Ryzen Edition and will be equipped with the Ryzen 7 6800U CPU

In April this year, Lenovo's foreign official website disclosed that the company would release a new ThinkBook 13S Core variant, which will be equipped with the Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-P series CPU. But now, Lenovo has decided to bring the AMD flavors to the market, powered by the Ryzen 6000 series CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Dragon Rage For High-End Laptops & Phoenix Point For Mainstream Laptops Detailed: Zen 4 CPU Cores, RDNA 3 Graphics, Up To 16 Cores Over 5 GHz







The new AMD Ryzen version of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13S laptop will have the option for Ryzen 5 6600U, along with the Ryzen 7 6800U CPUs. The Ryzen 5 will offer six cores across twelve threads, while the Ryzen 7 edition will offer eight cores across twelve threads. The new ThinkBook will offer a 660M or 680M iGPU display (depending on the model), memory options up to a 16GB LPDDR5-6400, while the SSD options will be as high as 1TB for storage.

The ThinkBook 13S AMD Ryzen Edition laptop by Lenovo is fashioned with a 13.3-inch 16:10 screen, the choice of either 1920x1200 screen resolution or 2560x1600 screen resolutions. Both Ryzen models will offer 300 nits of brightness and a 100% RGB color gamut. The AMD Ryzen ThinkBook 13S with the Ryzen 7 6800U CPU will deliver a higher contrast ratio than the Ryzen 5 model — the highest will be 1500:1.

The new Lenovo ThinkBook 13S AMD Ryzen notebook will offer connections for USB 4.0, as well as a complete USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI, plus other standard interfaces. The new Lenovo notebook will measure 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm. The weight of the new ThinkBook is expected to weigh 1.23kg.

Lenovo has yet to release the new ThinkBook 13S AMD Ryzen edition notebook to the public in the Chinese marketplaces but is expected to within the next few months.

News Source: IT Home