Thanks to the recently released Galaxy Tab S7 series from Samsung, there is still hope for the Android tablets as they are slowly getting better and better and more and more companies are coming forward with what they have. If you are looking for something more affordable and you want it to be running Android, Lenovo has just announced the Tab P11 Pro, and it brings mid-range specs in a rather compelling package.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Shakes Up the Mid-Range Android Tablet Market by Offering Compelling Specs in a Nice and Affordable Package

Price is definitely the more compelling factor here as the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro costs $499. for this price, you are getting some pretty aspects such as an 11.5-inch OLED display that is both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Snapdragon 732G Goes Official, Will Debut in the Next POCO Phone

The OLED display on the Tab P11 Pro comes with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, which gives it a standard 16:!0 aspect ratio. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. it also brings a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. As far as the front cameras are concerned, the Tab P11 Pro brings dual front-facing camera at 8-megapixels.

Powering the device is an 8,600 mAh battery that brings 15-hour of standard use, the tab also has a quad-speaker system from JBL with Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is going to release with Android 10 right out of the box and will be on sale for $499. However, if you add a $100 more, you will be getting the tablet with a keyboard pack, a folio case, as well as a smart charging station, and a stylus, which seems like a pretty good offer, to begin with.

Overall I believe that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is definitely something that the Android tablet market is in need of. At the time of writing, the best option is to get the Galaxy Tab S7 if you are looking for something good but these tabs are expensive, and Lenovo is just what is needed to tips the scales.