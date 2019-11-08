Lenovo IdeaPad L340 – Might just be worth a look!

The Lenovo IdeaPad IdeaPad L340, which has an i5 8th generation that runs at the stock speed of 1.60Ghz with substantially turbo clock speed.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is on sale for 34% off which makes this a very affordable laptop for the price!

The Lenovo IdeaPad usually costs $699.99 but has been discounted by 34% which drops down the price to an affordable $459.99, when paired with the 8GB DDR4 memory and the SSD which is a respectable 256GB.

Other features include:

Intel UHD graphics 620 The Intel graphics 620 is will outperform the Intel graphics 600 from the Beelink T4 (as shown in this article) The integrated graphics are able to run PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at the graphics settings of 26.3 frames per second.

i5-8265U Processor This Processor has a base clock speed of 1.60Ghz and a turbo clock speed of 3.90Ghz and a 6MB cache

Storage The 256GB SSD installed in this device is an M.2 NVMe drive, which will allow for this drive to seem snappy and quick under any circumstance

The Ram upgrade This laptop has two separate slots for ram, one slot already populated with an 8GB RAM stick, this RAM runs at the speed of 2400 speed The Two slots allow for this ram to be upgraded to a total size of 16GB

1920 x 1080 display panel This 15.6" FHD panel runs at the resolution of 1920 x 1080 which has a brightness of 220 nits, along with an Anti-Glare screen



DVD drive This allows for the ability to record and write to DVD/ Optical media, which allows for the storage of more media along with playing older style PC games (the ones that come on a DVD drive) with little to no issue

IdeaPad L340 HD webcam The webcam records at an amazing 720p resolution This webcam also has a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter, which physically blocks your webcam's view to truly keep your personal life private.

Battery Life This laptop's battery life is an astonishing 9 hours on a full charge, more than enough for your daily use



If you are looking to upgrade your laptop this might be a worthy choice, if you don't plan to play any newer games.

