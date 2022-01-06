Lenovo expands their Legion line of products for 2022, including new laptops & monitors

Lenovo announced several new laptop models for their 7th generation Legion line, including the Legion 5 series and 5i series, offering both standard and Pro versions and screen sizes of 15- and 16-inches.

Lenovo Legion's line increases in 2022 with their 7th Gen laptops, decked with new Intel and AMD CPUs, along with a next-gen Legion display for consumers

The newest Lenovo Legion lines also offer both 12th Gen Core Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs (depending on the series). On top of the release of their 7th-generation line of Legion laptops, Lenovo also announced the newest Legion Y25-30 monitor, offering increased performance through next-gen technologies.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M Is Spotted Inside The Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

The new Lenovo Legion 5 standard and Pro laptops offer the finest in the latest next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, and up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, coming in at 125W power consumption.

Decked in the new Legion 5/5Pro is the new Legion AI Engine to auto-detect and immediately optimize your performance while gaming for destroying the competition and gaining those wins. With the new WQHD+ display, offering a 2560 x 1600 screen size and up to 240Hz refresh rates with their 16:10 aspect ratio, the new Legion 5 and 5 Pro series is prepared to dominate the gaming market. Included for exceptional cooling is Legion's Coldfront v4.0 thermal technology and two flavors two choose from—Storm Grey or Cloud Grey.









Speed meets endurance when you play with a gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processors. Seize the pure performance you need to win, with longer battery life than ever before. Experience the most realistic gaming experiences with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics delivering ray tracing and advanced DLSS to your favorite games. The world’s-first 16" WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 240 Hz adaptive refresh rate, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, and TÜV Rheinland certification. Rise fast, rise first, and rank up with the Legion 5 Pro. The Lenovo Legion AI Engine’s Auto-Optimization mode identifies your game launches and optimizes system performance with dynamic CPU/GPU power distribution to deliver you the highest possible FPS. In Auto-Detect mode, enjoy maximum frame rates on popular AAA titles with custom-tuned profiles. Compete to conquer, compete incredibly.

Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro utilize the newest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (12W) GPU, and utilize Legion AI Engine for a fantastic performance. Offering WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution levels, up to 240 Hz variable refresh rate display at 16" 16:10 aspect ratio, the Lenovo Legion 5i series is set to offer amazing performance, no matter what the user throws at it. The same superior Coldfront 4.0 technology and colorway options allow users choices in Lenovo's newest seventh-generation laptops.









Take a revolutionary leap into real-world hybrid performance with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, WiFi 6E and DDR5 memory support. Experience the most realistic gaming experiences with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics delivering ray tracing and advanced DLSS to your favorite games. Blaze past the competition with the world’s first 16" WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) up to 240 Hz adaptive

refresh rate display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Legion AI Engine leverages AI to custom calibrate your system for the most popular AAA titles, while Legion Coldfront 4.0 deploys advanced thermal technologies for maximum frame rates with zero throttling.

Legion Y25-30 Gaming Monitor

The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 monitor has a large 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) screen, meticulously built to the perfect size to visually enhance every detail on the screen while also focusing on limiting eye strain. The unique build of the monitor is complemented with a 240 Hz high refresh rate display to offer the best gaming experiences.

Lenovo Unveils The Legion Gaming Laptops Powered By Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

AMD FreeSync Premium offers superfast 1ms response times to limit stuttering and ghosting to ensure every capability to have the edge on your opponent. The Legion Y25-30 gamin monitor offers an In-Plane Switching panel, 99% sRGB color gamut, Avg. Delta E<2 factory color calibration and HDR support, so that life-like images are presented with accurately vivid and dynamic coloring from every viewing angle.

Legion's Natural Low Blue Light technology allows users to comfortably enjoy long gameplay sessions by reducing blue light from the display panel without causing any color distortion. Included with every Y25-30 display is Lenovo Artery software to create the ability for your monitor to lets users take control to better manage the display performance, but also offers ‘Gaming Tools’ like Show Frame Rate, Show Timer, Show Aim Point, and Shortcut Key settings.