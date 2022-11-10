Leica Leitz Phone 2 is an Overly Engineered Smartphone You Probably Wouldn’t Buy

Everyone knows Leica, and those who do know the company, also love it, for the contribution it has made to the world of cameras. But we are not here to talk about cameras, are we? Leica, aside from making some of the most expensive cameras in the world, is also known for making smartphones every now and then and traditional, mechanical watches. Today, we talk about the Leica Leitz Phone 2, an overly-engineered marvel of a smartphone that is now available.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 Can be Yours for a Little Under $1,600 But I Wouldn't Advise That

This is not the first time Leica has made a phone, though. The company previously made the Leica Leitz Phone 1 and the sequel is borrowing most of the hardware from another Japanese phone but this time around, you have some really nice Lecia-Esque twists that you are getting in the phone. I mean... the company has introduced a metal cap to cover the camera module on the back of the phone. Name one phone company that has thought about doing it?

In terms of specs, the Leica Leitz Phone 2 does not hold back. You can look at the spec sheet below.

6.6-inch IGZO OLED display, 2730x1260 pixels, and 240Hz refresh

47-megapixel 1-inch sensor, 1.9-megapixel portrait sensor, and 16-megapixel front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage

5,000 mAh battery.

The most interesting part here is the sensor because you are looking at something that has been developed by Leica and Sharp; this is not just any other off-the-shelf 1-inch sensor that we have been seeing lately. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 has a somewhat in-house sensor that also has a seven-element Leica Summicron lens, along with a 19mm focal length, and f/1.9 aperture. All of this looks incredible on paper, but we will have to wait and see just how the phone performs in photography.

If you are interested in getting your hands on the phone, Leica Leitz Phone 2, in the truest Leica fashion, is available in a single white color and will be on sale in Japan on 18th November, later this month. The phone is going to run you JPY 225,360, which is around $1,540. If you are in Japan and you are willing to pay an insane price for this phone, head over here and make this phone yours.

There is no denying that the Leica Leitz Phone 2 is an excellent device on paper and I am certain that it is a photography powerhouse but in a market that's heavily dominated by Samsung and Apple, a phone that costs this much is going to have a very hard time making a name for itself.