Menu
Company

Leica Leitz Phone 2 is an Overly Engineered Smartphone You Probably Wouldn’t Buy

Furqan Shahid
Nov 10, 2022, 08:26 AM EST
Copy Shortlink

Everyone knows Leica, and those who do know the company, also love it, for the contribution it has made to the world of cameras. But we are not here to talk about cameras, are we? Leica, aside from making some of the most expensive cameras in the world, is also known for making smartphones every now and then and traditional, mechanical watches. Today, we talk about the Leica Leitz Phone 2, an overly-engineered marvel of a smartphone that is now available.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 Can be Yours for a Little Under $1,600 But I Wouldn't Advise That

This is not the first time Leica has made a phone, though. The company previously made the Leica Leitz Phone 1 and the sequel is borrowing most of the hardware from another Japanese phone but this time around, you have some really nice Lecia-Esque twists that you are getting in the phone. I mean... the company has introduced a metal cap to cover the camera module on the back of the phone. Name one phone company that has thought about doing it?

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Allows You To Attach Full-Sized Lenses Onto the Phone

In terms of specs, the Leica Leitz Phone 2 does not hold back. You can look at the spec sheet below.

  • 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display, 2730x1260 pixels, and 240Hz refresh
  • 47-megapixel 1-inch sensor, 1.9-megapixel portrait sensor, and 16-megapixel front camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage
  • 5,000 mAh battery.

The most interesting part here is the sensor because you are looking at something that has been developed by Leica and Sharp; this is not just any other off-the-shelf 1-inch sensor that we have been seeing lately. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 has a somewhat in-house sensor that also has a seven-element Leica Summicron lens, along with a 19mm focal length, and f/1.9 aperture. All of this looks incredible on paper, but we will have to wait and see just how the phone performs in photography.

If you are interested in getting your hands on the phone, Leica Leitz Phone 2, in the truest Leica fashion, is available in a single white color and will be on sale in Japan on 18th November, later this month. The phone is going to run you JPY 225,360, which is around $1,540. If you are in Japan and you are willing to pay an insane price for this phone, head over here and make this phone yours.

There is no denying that the Leica Leitz Phone 2 is an excellent device on paper and I am certain that it is a photography powerhouse but in a market that's heavily dominated by Samsung and Apple, a phone that costs this much is going to have a very hard time making a name for itself.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order