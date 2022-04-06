Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Comparison Video Highlights Very Fast Load Times on Steam Deck, Visual Cuts on Nintendo Switch

A new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck releases.

The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how performance on Steam Deck still isn't optimal yet due to the game not being a verified game. Still, the game manages to run quite well, with 30 FPS and high settings resulting in a better experience than on PlayStation 4. Load times are also the fastest of all tested platforms, with the PlayStation 5 version coming in second.

The Nintendo Switch version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is obviously the worse looking one, with this version featuring worse textures, lighting, draw distance, shadows, and more. It is still an acceptable version, but definitely the worse of the bunch.

- Lego Star Wars is not compatible with Steam Deck in Gaming mode. We must force start from desktop mode to be able to run the game.

- Not yet verified for Steam Deck. Its performance is expected to improve soon.

- PS5 30fps mode improves resolution, some textures and reflections. However, running at 60hz, 30fps doesn't feel smooth at all.

- Nintendo Switch has suffered cuts in almost all sections. Textures, lighting, number of assets, draw distance, shadows, post-processing effects...

- Despite the cutbacks, the Switch version is still a decent option, with a perfect framerate at 30fps.

- Steam Deck fails to maintain 60fps on lowest settings at the moment. Locking the framerate to 30fps with the settings set to High will give us a better experience than PS4.

- Load times are slightly faster on the Steam Deck, followed by PS5 by a second.

- PS5 suffers from some tearing and drops in 60fps mode in open environments.

- In general, it is a good job on all platforms (although on PS5 it could have given more). I'm surprised with Steam Deck, because despite being officially an Unsupported game according to Valve, it runs satisfactorily.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Learn more about the game by checking out Nate's review.