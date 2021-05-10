Previously Leaked MacBook Blueprints Through Ransomeware Attack Helped Independent Repair Personnel a Great Deal

Last month, Apple supplier Quanta computer was attacked by the ransomware group known as REvil, which led to some blueprints of new MacBook models getting released on various forums and marketplaces. The released documents have reportedly helped numerous independent technicians understand the complicated repair procedures of these machines.

One YouTuber Who Runs a Repair Channel Is Happy With These Sort of Leaks, but Does Not Appreciate Hacking in General

A new report by MotherBoard explained how the leaked documents are making Mac repairs easier for technicians. It also says that it is letting the technicians know more about Apple’s interior design.

“Although hobbyists with a guide and a good set of tools can manage basic repairs, like replacing a MacBook’s battery, logic boards are much more complex. They can require microscopic adjustments to circuitry and chips. And the stakes couldn’t be higher: These are the components that determine whether someone can get their data back when things go horribly awry. Many professionals, including those sponsored by Apple, aren’t able to do this work. Those who can benefit immensely from schematics like the ones hacked by REvil.”

Well-known YouTuber, repair advocate, and owner of the Rossman Repair group, Louis Rossman told Vice that this business thrives through such documents.

“Our business relies on stuff like this leaking. This is going to help me recover someone's data. Someone is going to get their data back today because of this. You can't go to Apple and say "I will give you $800,000 to give me this data." When we fix the board, most of the time we preserve the data. I'm not saying I'm in favor of people hacking into computers to get this information. I would prefer to get this by going to Apple and giving them $1,000 every year to get this information.”

Unfortunately for both customers and independent repair houses, Apple does not provide repair manuals for third-party technicians, as the company only provides authorized repair outlets to perform these jobs. While repair guides from iFixit make things a whole lot easier, the process is still challenging. For example, battery repairs are considered easy, but logic board repairs are far more complex, and technicians have to learn from trial and error. This method can often lead to data loss and a myriad of problems.

It looks like what REvil did turned out to be a blessing in disguise for repair technicians, but it still does not change the fact that this was possible through a ransomeware attack, which is highly condemnable.

Image credits - iFixit

News Source: Vice