Leaked Elden Ring Character Creation Screen Shows Vastly Improved Character Models and Textures
A video has surfaced, showing a vastly improved character creation process within the upcoming Elden Ring.
The video was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend and shows the ‘unfinished’ character creation menu as seen in the game’s closed network test. As can already be seen in the video, the models and textures of the characters have been vastly improved compared to the models in FromSoftware’s Dark Souls III. We’re pretty sure that, following the release of that title, the development team has learned a lot from 2019’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it shows.
As covered earlier this month, the game’s graphics team expressed to feel more pressure following the release of last year’s BluePoint’s Demon’s Souls Remake for PlayStation 5.
“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make”, From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki told Edge Magazine. “Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.”
“So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard. And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”
Elden Ring launches globally next month on February 25th for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others
In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.
