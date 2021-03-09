League of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta Launches In North America Later This Month

League of Legends players in the USA and Canada won't have to wait much longer to get their fingers on Wild Rift. The Open Beta will soon be launching across North America later this month and Riot Games has finally given us a date for opening up the gates to all with a compatible mobile device.

Following a successful Regional Open Beta that covered Europe, Russia, Taiwan, Middle East, and other regions, League of Legends: Wild Rift will finally launch its first Open Beta test in North America on March 29th. All North American players will have access to the Open Beta no matter if they play on Android or iOS.

Schedule Your Mac to Shut Down Automatically [Tutorial]

Interested players won't need to invest in a 2020 flagship smartphone in order to run League of Legends: Wild Rift. The Open Beta requires somewhat modest specs and you can check them out below.

ANDROID MINIMUM SPECS

SPEC MINIMUM OS Android 5 and above Memory 2 GB RAM CPU 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit) GPU Mali-T860

APPLE MINIMUM SPECS

SPEC MINIMUM OS iOS 10 and above Memory 1 GB RAM CPU 1.4 GHz dual-core (Apple A8) GPU PowerVR GX6450

The console versions of League of Legends: Wild Rift won't be available as part of this Open Beta. In addition, players will get a chance to try out the newly redesigned control scheme that Riot Games has developed specifically for League of Legends: Wild Rift. Here's what FeralPony, Design Director on the project, had to say about their control setup.

We knew from the beginning that we wanted to support mobile and console players with our control scheme. As a result we put all of our effort into getting the core twin stick experience feeling great which we feel is ideal for these platforms. One of our goals is to restore League PC's control scheme, specifically of using a mouse to click and select a target, and bringing that feeling to touchscreens and controllers. That's why you'll see features like the yellow crosshair indicator when selecting a target. We will be adding some additional customization so players can match their preferences (and will continue to expand these options over time), though it’s unlikely we’ll add a completely new control scheme such as tap controls because the game has been designed specifically for a twin-stick setup.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently in Open Beta in numerous regions and will open up in North America on March 29th. We've reached out to Riot Games to inquire about the availability in South America. A final release date for League of Legends: Wild Rift is not available.