Layers of Fears Gamescom 2022 Trailer Delves into the New Addition to the Original’s Story

Ule Lopez
Aug 25, 2022
Layers of Fears

Layers of Fear is a series made by Bloober Team, and its third game, Layers of Fears (you read that correctly), is now in development. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game aims to be a more immersive horror experience than the last and makes a new variant on the original Layers of Fear story (if you remember the game’s last trailer).

Gamescom 2022 is currently underway, and Bloober Team has released a brand-new trailer that showcases one of the game’s central storylines, “The Final Note.” The Final Note’s contents focus on the Painter’s Wife, and you can watch the brand-new trailer from Gamescom below.

Related Story
Psychological Horror Game Layers of Fears Announced For PC and Consoles

The Painter’s Wife is a devastated musician that longed to be like the paintings of her husband, The Painter, and in response, strives to make the paintings like her. She's a broken mess imprisoned within the confines of the house. The Final Note ties into other stories within the game due to the characters involved.

The new plotlines alongside The Final Note tie the early 20th-century world of Layers of Fears to the previous two games. Combined with an atmospheric setting and soundtrack made by composer Arkadiusz Reikowski, conductor George Strezov, and the Sofia Session Orchestra, Layers of Fears delivers an experience more unique than the previous two games.

The game’s visual style is greatly complemented by Unreal Engine 5’s capabilities, and the 4K resolution, Lumen system, high dynamic range, and ray tracing make the experience a very unique one. The world will begin to slowly unravel as you play the game, starting with Victorian paintings and eventually delving into the worlds of music and film as the story continues.

We’ll continue to update you as more information on Layers of Fears’ development is released. Layers of Fears will release early next year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

