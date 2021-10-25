Lawnchair 12 Lets You Experience Material You Theming on Older Phones

There is no shortage of good third-party launchers on Android. I have been using the Nova Launcher Prime since I got my first Android, and the same can be said about many Android users. Now the popular Lawnchair has made a comeback again in the form of Lawnchair 12, an updated version with all-new looks and a lot of new features from Android 12.

Android 12 Experience Comes to Older Phones with Lawnchair 12

Based on the recent announcement on Twitter, Lawnchair 12 brings you the Android 12's look and feel, Material You theming, QuickSwitch, and more to older devices. However, there is a catch here, and that is the fact that the launcher is still in its alpha stages. You can download it by following the link in the tweet below and see if it is something that you can use.

Galaxy S21 Series Becomes the First Android Phones to Get November Security Update

Lawnchair 12 is here! ✅ Android 12 look and feel

✅ Material You

✅ QuickSwitch support (Android 11 & 12)

✅ And more Get it here: https://t.co/6Pb44nePKa. pic.twitter.com/XtfvJfS6hl — Lawnchair (@lawnchairapp) October 24, 2021

It is essential to know that Lawnchair 12 is based on the Launcher 3 from Android 12 and does contain some notable changes, including but not limited to the following.

The App Drawer, folders, pop-ups, and everything in between have a new look from Android 12.

Lawnchair can extract the dominant color from your wallpaper and use it throughout the UI, tinting buttons, backgrounds, and the like. This works on Android 8.1 and later.

Touch and hold an app icon to change its label or hide it from the App Drawer.

When searching in the App Drawer, tap Enter to open the first result. You can also set the keyboard to open automatically with the App Drawer.

The update also brings a new editor for the Home Screen grid, a better color selected, and an experimental font setting. Lawnchair 12 supports all devices running Android 8 or above, but the QuickSwitch integration is only available on devices running Android 11 or Android 12. At the moment, the launcher is not available on Google Play Store, but you can always download and sideload the APK and get started.