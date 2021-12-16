Latest OnePlus 10 Pro Leak Gives Us a Hint at the Specs and Charging Speeds

2022 is upon us and this means that almost all the flagships that are going to release next year have started leaking. We have seen the Galaxy S22 series leak heavily and now we are seeing the OnePlus 10 Pro leak as well, but this time, we are getting a look at some actual specs, and well, these should not really surprise you as they are a lot similar to what you may have expected.

OnePlus 10 Pro Spec Leak Does Not Reveal Anything Surprising

The latest leak is coming from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, and this tells us about what the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is going to bring. The flagship will have a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display with a max refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner. Additionally, you are looking at a 32-megapixel camera on the front and a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera on the back.

It should not come as a surprise that the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The leak does not shed light on the RAM and storage, we do know from previous leaks that we are looking at 8/12GB of RAM configurations, and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The latest leak also confirms that the device is going to bring 80-watt fast wired charging and 50-watt fast wireless charging. The recent leak does not tell about the battery but previous leaks have talked about how we are looking at a 5,000 mAh cell.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also touted to run ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, and the international version will launch with OxygenOS 12. As far as the official announcement is concerned, we are expecting the phones to go official sometime in the March/April time frame next year.