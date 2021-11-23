OnePlus 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery, More

OnePlus will potentially announce its flagship smartphones in the coming months and leaks about the device are pouring in. The device will feature a brand new look and feel as revealed previously. However, what piques our interest is the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications and what it will have in store for us in terms of performance. Allegedly, a new leak hints that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and much more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

OnePlus 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Show Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

Uncovered by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the leaks aim to show the OnePlus 10 Pro details related to the camera, processor, and much more. According to the new report, most of the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro will remain the same as the current model. For instance, the display of the device will be 6.7-inch QHD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the same display size and refresh rate as the current OnePlus 9 Pro.

When it comes to internals. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is a new name for the Snapdragon 898. In addition, the device will house 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. To be fair, the new devices will be a powerhouse and best for gaming thanks to the new processor upgrade.

Other than this, the OnePlus 10 Pro will also feature a 5,000mAh battery with IP68 water resistance. The camera sensors on the OnePlus 10 Pro will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto sensor on the back. The sensors are in line with the current models and there are no major improvements in this regard. However, OnePlus could incorporate new features through software. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 32MP camera, offering twice the resolution compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

This is all there is to it, folks. The OnePlus 10 Pro will offer enhanced performance due to the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and also offer better battery life. What are your views on the OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications? Let us know in the comments.