Latest Metal Benchmarks Suggest M2 Max is About 9 Percent Slower Than M1 Ultra

Apple announced the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models earlier this week with a boatload of new additions. Externally, the machine looks identical to its predecessor. On the inside, the company introduced the latest chips with upgraded computing and graphics capabilities. If you are not sure of the performance gains, check out the first Metal benchmarks for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that highlights the GPU performance improvements on the new MacBook Pro models.

Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips offer enhanced graphics capabilities but still score behind the M1 Ultra in Metal benchmarks

In direct comparison based on the Metal benchmarks on Geekbench, the 19-core GPU on the M2 Pro and 38-core GPU on M2 Max delivers roughly 30 percent faster performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is a major improvement over the last-generation chips. This will allow content creators to render their projects faster. However, the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro are still great when it comes to the competition.

As for specific numbers, the M2 Pro scored 52,691 and M2 Max scored 86,805 on benchmarks. In contrast, the M1 Pro scored 39,758 while the M1 Max scored 64,708. As mentioned earlier, the M2 Max in the latest MacBook Pro models is roughly 9 percent slower than Apple's top-of-the-line M1 Ultra chip in the latest benchmarks.

Apple's older M1 Ultra chip scored a massive 94,584 points which is almost 9 percent faster than the M2 Max's 86,805 points. While the prior is faster in terms of GPU performance, the OpenCL scores are head-to-head for both chips. As for the single and multi-core scores in Geekbench, both the M2 Pro and M2 Max features 1,969 and 15,103, respectively with a 20 percent boost in performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

You can check out more details on the latest chips in our announcement post. Also, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are available to pre-order. We will share more details on the performance of the new chips as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.