Latest Galaxy S23 Series Leak Confirms the Chipset Amidst Other Details

Considering the number of leaks related to the Galaxy S23 series, someone at Samsung is having a hard time. Earlier today, we talked about how the phones are going to be priced the same as last year in the U.S. and slightly higher in Germany, and now, we have another leak about the upcoming smartphones confirming some key specifications.

We have two leaks, and both are coming from Roland Quandt. In the first leak, Quandt shared a picture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but this picture confirms that the upcoming Galaxy S23 will be using a version of the processor specific to the phone.

Galaxy S23 series to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a chipset exclusive to the upcoming Samsung flagships

You can have a look at the image below:

This confirms many previous rumors that Samsung is indeed using a specific version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the upcoming Galaxy S23. However, we are still unsure how it will affect the performance, so we will have to wait and see.

The second leak from Quandt shows a chart comparing all three Galaxy S23 devices that will be released, along with their specs. You can have a look at that below:

The strangest bit here is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra now has a 12-megapixel front camera instead of the 40-megapixel on the predecessor. Another thing that may not sit well with people is that all the displays have 1,750 nits, which takes another point away from the Ultra variant.

As far as the rest of the specs are concerned, there should be nothing surprising. The Galaxy S23 series is shaping up to be a small but significant upgrade over the predecessor, and we will keep you posted as we head closer to the official reveal.