Menu
Company

The Last of Us HBO Series VS The Last of Us Part 1 Comparison Highlights Similarities, Differences and Eye for Detail

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 27, 2022, 05:02 AM EDT
The Last of Us HBO Series VS The Last of Us Part 1 Comparison

Following the release of the new HBO trailer yesterday, a The Last of Us HBO Series VS The Last of Us Part 1 comparison video has been released.

Yesterday’s HBO trailer quickly went viral and has already harvested close to 4 million views. The trailer features Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel and shows great resemblance with the original The Last of Us entry. But how similar is the freshly-released trailer to the game and what about the differences between both? YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ compared yesterday’s trailer to fragments and parts of the recent remake of the game on PlayStation 5, and as far as we can see, the similarities between the upcoming TV series and the game are clear, including some iconic details in the game that might not have been noticed by some.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Scarface: The World Is Yours Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Amazing in New Fan Made Concept Trailer

Check out the comparison video down below and judge for yourself.

Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (HBO’s Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the Last of Us HBO series will premiere somewhere next year.

"The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed", HBO writes. "Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

Who’s in the cast?

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) will star as Joel and Ellie.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered New Trailer Focuses on Gameplay

Also joining the cast are Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy; Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us video games, The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene; and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor.

The series will guest star Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel’s 14-year old daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone.

Lamar Johnson guest stars as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.

Graham Greene guest stars as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence, a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.

The Last of Us Part 1 is available now globally for PlayStation 5. The game is also coming to PC at a yet-to-be-announced date.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order