The Last of Us HBO Series VS The Last of Us Part 1 Comparison Highlights Similarities, Differences and Eye for Detail

Following the release of the new HBO trailer yesterday, a The Last of Us HBO Series VS The Last of Us Part 1 comparison video has been released.

Yesterday’s HBO trailer quickly went viral and has already harvested close to 4 million views. The trailer features Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel and shows great resemblance with the original The Last of Us entry. But how similar is the freshly-released trailer to the game and what about the differences between both? YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ compared yesterday’s trailer to fragments and parts of the recent remake of the game on PlayStation 5, and as far as we can see, the similarities between the upcoming TV series and the game are clear, including some iconic details in the game that might not have been noticed by some.

Check out the comparison video down below and judge for yourself.

Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (HBO’s Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the Last of Us HBO series will premiere somewhere next year.

"The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed", HBO writes. "Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

Who’s in the cast?

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) will star as Joel and Ellie.

Also joining the cast are Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy; Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us video games, The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene; and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor.

The series will guest star Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel’s 14-year old daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone.

Lamar Johnson guest stars as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.

Graham Greene guest stars as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence, a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.

The Last of Us Part 1 is available now globally for PlayStation 5. The game is also coming to PC at a yet-to-be-announced date.