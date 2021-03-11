Large-Scale Survival Game Dysterra Announced; Alpha Test Due Soon
Kakao Games announced a new large-scale online survival game called Dysterra. Developed by South Korean studio Reality MagiQ, Dysterra is aiming for a launch on Steam Early Access later this year.
Meanwhile, the first Alpha test is due soon and you can register for it through this survey. The event will take place between March 18th and March 21st. Check out more details about Dysterra, including its minimum and recommended system requirements and the Alpha trailer, below.
Every location where Terrafire has started is about to be gone. Only you can stop it by co-op play at landmark.
Gather up useful materials and craft clothes, weapons or food with them for your survival. Earn some fresh meat from animals and cook them on the grill that you can craft with resources. To survive longer, you need to look after your body condition to avoid getting cold, heatstroke, or radiation positioning.
You need your own housing to survive. With 16 different housing parts, you can build up your housing as you want. Construct workbench, storage, grill, and turret for your safety.
You can engage in a battle with a lot of primary weapons as FPS mode. From modern weapons to powerful futuristic ones, you can craft them as you want. It’s totally on you to survive through random combat with scouts, an assassinator who’s aiming you hidden in somewhere or any kind of unexpected location event.DYSTERRA MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 8.1
- Processor: i5-9400 or Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1060 or RX 5600
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available spaceDYSTERRA RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: i7-9700 or Ryzen 5 3600x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2070 or RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
