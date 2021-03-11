Large-Scale Survival Game Dysterra Announced; Alpha Test Due Soon

Kakao Games announced a new large-scale online survival game called Dysterra. Developed by South Korean studio Reality MagiQ, Dysterra is aiming for a launch on Steam Early Access later this year.

Meanwhile, the first Alpha test is due soon and you can register for it through this survey. The event will take place between March 18th and March 21st. Check out more details about Dysterra, including its minimum and recommended system requirements and the Alpha trailer, below.

