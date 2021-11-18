Dysterra Closed Beta Giveaway – Try This Dystopian Online Survival Game
Dysterra, a large-scale online survival game developed by Reality MagiQ and published by Kakao Games, is now holding its second closed beta test on PC via Steam until Monday, November 22nd. We've got two hundred beta codes to give away. You can just fill the Gleam form below and receive your key immediately, provided there are any left in the batch. Then, activate it as you would with any other Steam code.
In this dystopian Earth setting, players fight to collect the most prized mineral left on the planet. They can craft items and build bases to survive and compete against others players and non-player characters (NPCs). Controlling the various landmarks dispersed across the regions lets clever players harness the climate, bringing earthquakes and other natural cataclysms to their rivals.
- Everywhere that Terrafire is burning is about to be wiped away. Only you can stop it through a co-op play by visiting Landmarks on the map.
- Collect resources from your surroundings and craft clothes, weapons, food, and other necessities of survival. Hunt down animals for fresh meat and cook to starve off hunger. To survive longer, you need to look after your body condition to avoid getting undesirable status effects from elements like cold, heatstroke, or radiation exposure.
- Build your own base to live in. Freely combine any of the 16 basic construction components to create your own structures. Construct structures and devices that will produce essential survival items or protect you from threats, such as Workbenches, Storages, Grills, and Turrets.
- Enjoy FPS combat with melee weapons and firearms. Build a research facility to start crafting modern weapons. With enough progress, you can even produce powerful futuristic weapons. Other factors affecting your chance of survival include random supply drops, combat encounters with mysterious scouts, and the presence of hidden snipers, among many others.
