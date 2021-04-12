Ever since the release of the Resident Evil Village Maiden demo for PS5, the tall female vampire Lady Dimitrescu has mesmerized fans of the series. Although the demo is exclusive to PS5, Fallout 4 PC players can now also enjoy the looks of the vampire lady.

Created by modder ‘Vtaw’, the Lady Dimitrescu mod for Fallout 4 is an outfit modification based on the lady in the upcoming Resident Evil Village. The mod includes pre-made meshes and uses stock Fallout 4 physics. Those interested can craft Dimitrescu’s outfit within Fallout 4 using the Chem Station under Vtaw Lady or use the “IN GAME ESP Explorer” mod.

We’ve included some screenshots of this great-looking Lady Dimitrescu Fallout 4 modification down below.



















Those interested can download the new mod via Nexusmods. Be sure to read the installation instructions first.

Resident Evil Village launches globally next month for PC and consoles. We've included a part of the official press release following the release of the Maiden demo down below: