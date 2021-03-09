Kuo: 2022 iPhone Models Expected to Adopt a New “Unibody Lens Design”

We recently heard that Apple is planning to adopt a new "periscope telephoto lens" in 2023 iPhone models. The news comes from the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has a pretty solid track record in the past. However, this is not the only thing that the analyst shared related to the iPhone's optics. That's right, Kuo also shares that the 2022 iPhone models are expected to adopt a "unibody" rear lens design. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple to Adopt "Unibody" Lens Design in 2022 iPhone Models for Better Photos and Videos

As mentioned earlier, next year's iPhone models are expected to feature a "unibody" lens design (via MacRumors). It will integrate the camera's voice coil motor with the lens array to make it happened. If you're unfamiliar, the unibody lens on the 2022 iPhone models will bolster the device's robustness and save space on the inside which can be utilized in other ways.

Furthermore, the analyst also says that Apple will potentially upgrade the telephoto lens on its high-end models with a 7-element lens stack instead of the 6-element lens in 2022 iPhone models. These lenses are responsible for gathering more light and reduce chromatic aberrations. Henceforth, Apple is expected to shift all rear cameras to the 7-element lenses in the coming years for better low-light photos.

To reduce the front camera module's size, we predict that the new ‌iPhone‌ will adopt a unibody lens design in 2H22 at the earliest. This design requires the lens and VCM [voice coil motor] to be assembled before shipping to CCM. Since Largan will start shipping ‌iPhone‌ VCM for new iPhones in 2H21, we believe that if Apple adopts the unibody lens design in the future, Largan, a new VCM supplier, can integrate lens design production advantages and benefit from this new trend.

As for this year, Apple is expected to upgrade the telephoto lens from 5-element to a 6-element lens. Kuo says that this is made possible through design and production advantages. Previously, Kuo also predicted that the 2022 iPhone models will shift from the notch to a punch-hole display which we see on all Android smartphones these days. Possibly, if production yields are adequate, Apple will implement the change on all models of the series.

Apple is also expected to adopt a telephoto periscope lens in 2023 iPhone models. If you're unfamiliar, check out our detailed post on the subject. We will share more details on upcoming iPhone models in the future, so be sure to stick around. Share your views with us in the comments.