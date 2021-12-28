Kojima Productions is Working On “Big” and “New, Challenging” Titles
Kojima Productions is currently working on two different titles, with one of them being a challenging one.
Speaking with Famitsu, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima teased that his development studio is working on two different titles. The first one is described as a big title, while the second as a new, challenging one. He hasn't elaborated further on any of the two titles, so it is difficult to even speculate, although the big title could easily be the next entry in the Death Stranding series.
Death Stranding Director's Cut is the latest game released by Kojima Productions. The game is an enhanced version of the original PlayStation 4 release, and the best way to experience the universe created by Hideo Kojima and his team, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director’s Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.