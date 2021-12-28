Kojima Productions is Working On “Big” and “New, Challenging” Titles

Kojima Productions is currently working on two different titles, with one of them being a challenging one.

Speaking with Famitsu, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima teased that his development studio is working on two different titles. The first one is described as a big title, while the second as a new, challenging one. He hasn't elaborated further on any of the two titles, so it is difficult to even speculate, although the big title could easily be the next entry in the Death Stranding series.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is the latest game released by Kojima Productions. The game is an enhanced version of the original PlayStation 4 release, and the best way to experience the universe created by Hideo Kojima and his team, as highlighted by Kai in his review.