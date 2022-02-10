Kirby and the Forgotten Land Shows off Car-Swallowing “Mouthful Mode” and More Kookiness

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is certainly full of surprises. Most fans didn’t see a full-3D Kirby game set in a post-apocalyptic world coming, and during today’s Nintendo Direct the pink puff delivered even more surprises. The most recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer showcases “Mouthful Mode,” which allows the Kirbster to swallow large items like cars or vending machines, or even fill himself up with water like a balloon. Unlike his usual enemy-swallowing abilities, Mouthful Mode sees him stretching his bubble-gum-like body out over objects in a way that’s... frankly, kind of weird. But also kind of wonderful. Really, you need to check it out for yourself. Watch the latest trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, below.

Just when you thought Nintendo had done everything they possibly could with Kirby, they go and do something like this. The weirdness of Mouthful Mode aside, this is just looking like a great overall 3D platformer. Kirby has been toiling on the B-list for a long time – is this game that elevates him to A-list status alongside the likes of Mario and Donkey Kong? This Kirby fan hopes so. Need to know more about Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Here’s a bit more detail on Mouthful Mode, courtesy of Nintendo…

A new trailer for Kirby’s latest unforgettable 3D platforming adventure introduced Mouthful Mode! With Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects and transform into a car to zoom around, a vending machine to attack with juice cans … or even become a piercing cone, to name just a few examples. If Kirby evolves his copy abilities at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, which is located in Waddle Dee Town, his appearance will change and he’ll become even more powerful. Can Kirby rescue the Waddle Dees and restore peace to this mysterious world?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch on March 25.