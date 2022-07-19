Kingston Launches FURY Renegade DDR5 Memory, RGB-Illuminated Up To 6400 Mbps & CL32 Timings

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., revealed the newest Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family is created to maximize performance for any gaming situation.

Kingston FURY launches the new Renegade DDR5 memory offering speeds up to 6400 MT/s & timings of CL32 With RGB Illumination

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 series stretches the implementation of DDR5 systems with super fast, premium memory, up to 6400MT/s, and quick CL32 timings. With only the best components finely tuned by Kingstons team of engineers, strictly tested for the ultimate compatibility with most of the world's leading motherboards, supported by 100% factory testing at speed, and Intel XMP 3.0 Certified, consumers can appreciate the supreme overclocking experience from Kingston.

Tap Into Extreme Overclocking Potential with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Family Intel XMP 3.0 Certified

Engineered to Maximize Performance

Dynamic Customizable RGB Lighting Effects

The new Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 memory offers an elegant, brand-new black and silver aluminum heat spreader design. With the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family completes the aesthetic of most modern PC builds. Users can use the Kingston FURY CTRL to select from sixteen slick and customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style. Kingston's new DDR5 Fury line allows users to keep in perfect lockstep with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology.

2 of 9

Focused on creating content, multi-tasking, or high-end gaming, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are ideal for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators, and overclockers.

We’re excited to offer the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind. With the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family, users can take control of their system’s performance and push the boundaries of what is possible. — Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, offering speeds up to 6400MT/s and low latencies of CL32. It is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

2 of 9

For more information and specifications for the new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory, check out Kingston's official website.