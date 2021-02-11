Kingdom Hearts Series is Coming to PC for the First Time, Exclusively on Epic Games Store

Kingdom Hearts

The Kingdom Hearts series may let players visit countless fictional worlds, but it's typically been pretty conservative when it comes to platforms. For much of the franchise’s history, it was PlayStation or nothing, although the series has shown up on Xbox in recent years. Well, now Kingdom Hearts fans have another option – PC, although only on the Epic Games Store.

Today during the Epic Games Spring Showcase, Square Enix announced the full Kingdom Hearts saga will be coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store this March. These are the specific titles being ported…

Epic Games Showcase Announced, More EGS Exclusives Than Ever Coming Over Next 2 Years

  • Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
  • Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC

Of course, both the Kingdom Hearts HD collections contain multiple titles, so really, far more than four games are coming to PC. No word on how long the Kingdom Hearts games will be exclusive to Epic, although typically games are free to appear on other storefronts after a year. Square Enix have provided the following PC requirements for Kingdom Hearts III (the most demanding game of the bunch).

Minimum

  • OS - Windows 10 64bit (ver. 1909 or later)
  • Processor - Intel Core i5 3330 (3.0GHz) 4core/4Thread , AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (3.1GHz) 4core/4Thread
  • Memory - 8GB or more
  • Storage - 75GB or more
  • Direct X - Version 11
  • Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (VRAM 2GB), AMD Radeon R7 260X (VRAM 2GB)

Recommended

  • OS - Windows 10 64bit (ver. 1909 or later)
  • Processor - Intel Core i5 7500 (3.4GHz) 4core/4Thread, AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (3.1GHz) 4core/8Thread
  • Memory - 8GB or more
  • Storage - 75GB or more
  • Direct X - Version 11
  • Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (VRAM 8GB), AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (VRAM 8GB)

The Kingdom Hearts games hit the PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30. Anybody planning to check the series out on PC?

