Kingdom Hearts III New Mod Unlocks ReMind Abilities via Main Game Progression

A new Kingdom Hearts III mod that has been released online a few hours ago introduces a small, but very welcome gameplay tweak that improves the experience considerably.

The ReMind Ability Integration mod lets players unlock the special abilities granted at the start of the ReMind expansion via main game progression. These abilities make combat feel much snappier and satisfying. The mod also tweaks MP increases making magic more viable.

Abilities that unlock in the post-game are now given to you throughout the main story, giving a greater sense of progression and making combat feel smoother early on. This mod also gives you some of the ReMind scenario's MP levels early, so you have more Magic to work with. It works out to +15 MP (or +7MP for Critical Mode) by Arendelle, but you'll have the same Max MP as usual by the end of the ReMind scenario. For those who want just the ability progression but no adjustments to MP, there is an alternate version you can download.

The Kingdom Hearts III ReMind Ability Integration mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PC, alongside other entries in the series, via the Epic Games Store.