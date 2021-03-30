Kingdom Hearts Games on PC Feature Unlocked Frame Rate Option, Faster Load Times

The Kingdom Hearts games that have been released today on PC via the Epic Games Store come with some features not found in the original console releases.

As reported on Twitter by Dean, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX features support for up to 120 FPS gameplay as well as an option to unlock the frame rate. The same options are reported to be included in Kingdom Hearts III and the other titles released today.

KH PC allows you to unlock the frame rate! I'm shocked pic.twitter.com/emlRzkpIae — Dean (@Soraalam1) March 30, 2021

According to other online reports, the Kingdom Hearts games on PC also feature dual audio, keyboard and mouse controls, and considerably faster load times.

Today's release marks the Kingdom Hearts series debut on PC, allowing players to experience the entirety of the Xehanort saga in all of its glory. This saga is brought to an end by KH III, which is among the best entries in the series, despite some issues, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around. The story, on the other hand, is far more convoluted and massive story dumps on the player detract from the final hours of gameplay.

The Kingdom Hearts games are now available on PC via the Epic Games Store. All titles will be available with a 20% discount until April 6th.