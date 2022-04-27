Kingdom Hearts 4 Will Be Next Shown Running in Unreal Engine 5; Scenario Writers Confirmed

The next time Kingdom Hearts 4 will be shown, it will be running in Unreal Engine 5, according to series creator Tetsuya Nomura.

Speaking with Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by Ryokutya2089, Tetsuya Nomura reiterated that the next entry in the series is currently in development with Unreal Engine 5, so the next time the game will be shown, it will be shown running in the new version of the engine. Unfortunately, it seems like this won't be happening anytime soon, as the team is hard at work on developing the game and there are no plans to share more information in the near future.

Tetsuya Nomura also confirmed the Kingdom Hearts 4 scenario writers. Alongside himself, Masaru Oka, who has been working on the series since the second entry, and Akiko Ishibashi, who recently worked on NEO: The World Ends With You, are working on the game's scenario. Given how good the NEO: The World Ends With You story was, expectations are definitely high.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is currently in development for yet to be confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.