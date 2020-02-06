Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Be Available for Free on the Epic Games Store Next Week

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is soon going to become available for free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store.

The massive role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios will be available for free on the Epic Games Store alongside Aztez next week in its Royal Edition, which includes all of the DLC packs released so far.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a very interesting role-playing game that allows players to experience a story-driven adventure set in 15th century Bohemia.

You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance features a massive and realistic open-world, challenging combat and a non-linear story where players will face the consequences of their choices and actions.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Features: Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions.

Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Character development: Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment.

Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It's all up to you.

Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.