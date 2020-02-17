Kick Off the Week With $30 Instant Savings on AirPods, Now Just $129

You have the chance to save $30 on a brand new pair of AirPods (second-generation). This means you can pick them up for $129.

Own the Second-Generation AirPods for Just $129 Today with Charging Case

There are two types of truly wireless earphones in the market - AirPods and everything else. If you want to join the AirPods club today, then you will be delighted to learn that you can totally do so, and at a great discount. For a limited time only, you can pick up Apple's second-generation AirPods complete with the Charging Case for a price of just $129. This means that you actually end up saving $30. Usually these cost $159, so saving $30 is a respectable amount of money.

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for faster pairing, amazing battery life, and even support for 'Hey Siri.' You can even double tap on the AirPods to play a track or even skip forward. And thanks to 'Hey Siri' support, you can do a lot of things, such as create reminders, play music or even just initiate a phone call. It's almost like magic.

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

The model on sale today features the regular Charging Case, not wireless. This means that you have to charge these up using Lightning, and the official cable is shipped in the box so you don't have to worry about that.

This is an extremely limited time deal which everyone should look into if they plan on buying the AirPods. There is no special discount code or a coupon code you need to know about. Just add the AirPods to your cart and checkout like you normally would.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $159, now just $129

