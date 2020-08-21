KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions Are Up For Great Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now
No matter what you tell yourself, you need a good VPN. It isn’t just useful for accessing geo-restricted sites but it is for your privacy as well. Internet is a blessing but you cannot deny that your privacy is always at the risk of some breach. A good VPN will grant you anonymity and will not compromise your browsing experience. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Features
This amazing VPN allows you complete security and doesn’t compromise your internet speed. More than 10 million people are currently using this VPN and you can become one of them too. It is a very highly reviewed and rated VPN and you will not regret making this investment. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi
- Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits
- Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.
- Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise
- Access servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now
- Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
- Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.
- Convenient management of connected devices
- Includes torrent (P2P) servers
- Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms
- Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Zero log policy
- Proprietary apps for all platforms
- Unlimited traffic and connection speed
- 24/7 customer support
System Requirements
- Android 4.1 and later
- mac OS 10.11 and later
- macOS 10.10 (standalone version of the app)
- iOS 9.0 and later
- iPhone 5S or later
- Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+
- Windows Phone 8.1 (including Update 1)
- Google Chrome
- Mozilla Firefox
- Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish
- This service is available for setting up on WiFi routers
- This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time
- VPN works with torrents on US-California 1, Canada-Ontario, Romania, Luxembourg & France servers
- Use on up to 5/10 devices simultaneously; you can delete existing devices at any time (1 per week), and then add new ones to have 5/10 total activated at a time
- Updates included
- Updates included
Original Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription:
5 Devices: $199 I 10 Devices: $299
Wccftech Discount Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription:
5 Devices: $39 I 10 Devices: $59
