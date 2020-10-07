KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Plans Can Be Yours At Great Discount Prices – Avail Offers Now
Using the internet without a good VPN is not only restricting but it is also bad for your privacy as well. A good VPN ensures that you get unrestricted web access without compromising your speed. Wccftech is offering you the chance to get your hands on one of the best VPNs in the market at great discount price. Get the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited discount offer before it expires and protect yourself and your loved ones from cyber-crime.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Features
This amazing VPN is a worldwide favorite and is being used by millions of people all around the world. It offers users full security and control over their digital life. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has in store for you:
- Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi
- Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits
- Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.
- Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise
- Access servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now
- Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
- Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.
- Convenient management of connected devices
- Includes torrent (P2P) servers
- Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms
- Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Zero log policy
- Proprietary apps for all platforms
- Unlimited traffic and connection speed
- 24/7 customer support
System Requirements
- Android 4.1 and later
- mac OS 10.11 and later
- macOS 10.10 (standalone version of the app)
- iOS 9.0 and later
- iPhone 5S or later
- Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+
- Windows Phone 8.1 (including Update 1)
- Google Chrome
- Mozilla Firefox
- Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish
- This service is available for setting up on WiFi routers
- This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: use on up to 5/10 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time
- VPN works with torrents on US-California 1, Canada-Ontario, Romania, Luxembourg & France servers
- Updates included
Original Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited:
5-Devices: $199 I 10-Devices: $299
Wccftech Discount Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited:
5-Devices: $39 I 10-Devices: $59
