KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Plans Can Be Yours At Great Discount Prices – Avail Offers Now

Using the internet without a good VPN is not only restricting but it is also bad for your privacy as well. A good VPN ensures that you get unrestricted web access without compromising your speed. Wccftech is offering you the chance to get your hands on one of the best VPNs in the market at great discount price. Get the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited discount offer before it expires and protect yourself and your loved ones from cyber-crime.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Features

This amazing VPN is a worldwide favorite and is being used by millions of people all around the world. It offers users full security and control over their digital life. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has in store for you:

Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi

Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits

Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.

Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise

Access servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now

Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers

Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.

Convenient management of connected devices

Includes torrent (P2P) servers

Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms

Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

Zero log policy

Proprietary apps for all platforms

Unlimited traffic and connection speed

24/7 customer support

System Requirements

Android 4.1 and later

mac OS 10.11 and later

macOS 10.10 (standalone version of the app)

iOS 9.0 and later

iPhone 5S or later

Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+

Windows Phone 8.1 (including Update 1)

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish

This service is available for setting up on WiFi routers

This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase

Restrictions: use on up to 5/10 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time

VPN works with torrents on US-California 1, Canada-Ontario, Romania, Luxembourg & France servers

Updates included

Original Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited:

5-Devices: $199 I 10-Devices: $299

Wccftech Discount Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited:

5-Devices: $39 I 10-Devices: $59