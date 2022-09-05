JSAUX Announces New M.2 Steam Deck Docking Station; Features M.2 SSD Slot, 100W PD, 4K@60Hz  /2K@120Hz HDMI and More

Peripheral manufacturer JSAUX has unveiled its new 6-in-1 M.2 Steam Deck docking station.

As revealed by the manufacturer, the HB0604 Steam Deck docking station allows players to store games and their save files in the dock as if it was an external storage device by attaching an external storage unit.

The new HB0604 docking station will go on sale later this week on September 7 at 7 am PST for a special $99 early bird price for the first 100 orders. After that, the next orders will be priced at $129. JSAUX is also offering two bundled M.2 Docks with a 1TB SSD and a 2TB SSD storage card. The Dock + 1TB SSD storage card will have an early bird price of $169 for the first 50 units (after that, it will be sold at $199), and the Dock + 2TB SSD storage card will have an early bird price of $239 for the first 50 units (after that, it will be priced at $269). All customers will get a complimentary portable stand for the Deck (while supplies last), a skin, and a keycap with their orders.

Down below you’ll find the main features of the JSAUX’s new HB0604 Steam Deck docking station.

6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck. Equipped with an HDMI 4K@60Hz / 2K@120Hz output, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet input, a USB-C port for charging, and two USB-A 3.1 ports, letting you explore a new way to play with Steam Deck.

The M.2 SSD slot supports NVMe and SATA (900MB/s Data Transfer) so you can upgrade your Deck's storage when playing on a big screen.

It comes with a 4K@60Hz / 2K@120Hz HDMI 2.0 output When it's connected to an external 4K monitor, it provides a sharper and smoother visual experience, so you can enjoy the visual feast on your games.

Full charging speed for your Steam Deck. The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100W max. power delivery, which is enough power to charge your Steam Deck at full speed (45W) when paired with the original charger.

The JSAUX all-in-1 Steam Deck docking station blends hub and stand together perfectly, so you can keep your desktop neat and organised.

It is also compatible with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.

Be sure to visit the official website here for additional information.