Steam Deck Orders are Open Again, Steam Deck Dock Finally Available for Reservation

Did you miss out on the Steam Deck the first time around? Well, now’s your chance to once again get in on Valve’s portable gaming PC, as orders have now been reoponed. As of right now, it seems direct purchases without a reservation (only a 1-to-2-week shipping time) are being offered, but expect stock to go fast! You can order your 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB Steam Deck here.

Meanwhile, Valve has also finally opened up reservations for their Switch-like Steam Deck Docking Station, which will cost around $90, and allow you to easily connect your Deck to your TV or any other screen you so desire. You can pre-order the dock here. Here are some more details about the accessory…

“The Steam Deck Docking Station is designed to add extensibility to your gaming setup. Whether connecting your Deck to your living room TV, setting up on your work desk, or charging the system on your night stand, the Dock is perfect for extending the places and ways you can use your Steam Deck.

Not too big or too small, Docking Station is exactly the right size and shape to hold your Deck securely. From the right angle USB-C connector at exactly the right length, to the molded rubber seat to ensure there’s no scratching, the Dock was made for Steam Deck.”

Haven’t been keeping up with all things Steam Deck? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found it be a worthwhile piece of portable tech in his full review…

“Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. […] Valve's next major hardware project is a portable powerhouse that can handle the majority of what you can throw at it, although it might take some tweaks here and there to get that true PC experience. For all but a small sliver of the Steam back catalog, there will be some tweaks or setup necessary to make each game shine.”

Anyone planning to grab themselves a Steam Deck or perhaps a dock to play on their TV?