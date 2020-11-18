Jonsbo Introduces the UMX6 PC case; this PC case is created using an all-aluminum mid-tower and features a tempered glass side panel. This case offers a fantastically designed case as the tempered glass side panel offers the ability to show off the internal PC components. Jonsbo has yet to reveal any pricing or when this PC case will be available for purchase.

The UMX6 PC case features an all-aluminum design with a tempered glass side panel and the unique fan mounting design featured in this case!

The UMX6 PC case features a fantastic design having a brush aluminum design for the surrounding panels. This PC case's design has the main PC chamber seemingly floating over a beam of aluminum with a brushed aluminum finish. This floating chamber has all the PC components installed with ease.

BitFenix Announces Two New Cases, The Nova Mesh SE and the Nova Mesh SE TG

The power supply is installed towards the front of the panel, instead of towards the rear like standard PC cases. The front panel also features the hard drive cages; this location can support two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch and four 2.5-inch mounting locations. This large storage allows for multiple drives to be used as the steam library or as download locations.

For compatibility, the UMX6 PC case can support nearly any size motherboard, even an E-ATX motherboard, as long as the E-ATX motherboard is under the 305 x 285 mm dimensions. This case can support a CPU cooler with a height under 169 mm and a graphics card length under 330 mm.

The UMX6 PC case features a single USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. This wide array of front IO support allows for easy connections and the ability to daisy chain USB Type-C devices.

For cooling, the UMX6 PC case features a unique way to mount fans to the PC case's top panel. The way to mount three 120 mm or two 140 mm is to pull out the mounting locations, while the bottom of the case can support two 120 mm fans and a single 120 mm fan mounted to the rear. This large cooling support allows even high-end PC components to be air-cooled in this stylistic case.

Jonsbo has yet to announce any pricing or when the UMX6 PC case will be available for purchase.