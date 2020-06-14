Jira Crash Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects Is Up For 92% Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days

Whether you are a manager, a leader, a team member or an entrepreneur; you will have to manage multiple projects at one time. The best way to manage multiple projects is to get equipped with tools that will help you and acquire new skills to become a better project manager. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Jira Crash Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects. The offer is only valid for a couple of days, so you shouldn’t waste time. Get the discount right away!

Jira Crash Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects features

This amazing course is going to help you become an expert in just a couple of hours. By learning about Jira, you will be able to better manage your projects. When you complete this course, you will also receive certificates of completion. Here are highlights of what the Jira Crash Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects has in store for you:

Access 7 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7

Know the ins & outs of Jira

Learn about practical applications of Jira in the real world

Manage your projects the Agile way

Position yourself as a qualified professional knowledgeable in Agile practices & tools

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

The course has been designed by an expert in the field of project management. Mauricio Rubio is a project manager by profession and he has been in this field for years. He has worked with huge organizations and universities and he has the experience to teach students about the field. He is a seasoned veteran in the field and you will not regret putting your trust in him. So, avail the discount now and start practicing your skills right away.

