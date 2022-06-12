Jeppe Carlsen-created COCOON Announced; Coming to Xbox. Switch and PC in 2023

By Aernout van de Velde
During Microsoft's Xbox 2022 Games showcase, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Geometric Interactive announced COCOON.

Created by Limbo and Inside creator, Jeppe Carlsen, alongside co-creator Jakob Schmid, COCOON allows players to unravel a cosmic mystery in an adventure across worlds within worlds. Watch the announcement trailer below:

COCOON is coming to Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023. As expected, the game will be Xbox Game Pass on day one. A release date for COCOON has yet to be revealed. On Twitter, Annapurna Interactive confirmed that the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As always, we'll update as soon as more information about this interesting new indie title comes in.

