Jeppe Carlsen-created COCOON Announced; Coming to Xbox. Switch and PC in 2023

During Microsoft's Xbox 2022 Games showcase, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Geometric Interactive announced COCOON.

Created by Limbo and Inside creator, Jeppe Carlsen, alongside co-creator Jakob Schmid, COCOON allows players to unravel a cosmic mystery in an adventure across worlds within worlds. Watch the announcement trailer below:

COCOON is coming to Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023. As expected, the game will be Xbox Game Pass on day one. A release date for COCOON has yet to be revealed. On Twitter, Annapurna Interactive confirmed that the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

We're happy to reveal COCOON (@PlayCocoon) from @GeometricInt! Coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in 2023. Wishlist now on Steam // https://t.co/kweg8iKHw0 pic.twitter.com/CTPJVYDxwK — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) June 12, 2022

As always, we'll update as soon as more information about this interesting new indie title comes in.