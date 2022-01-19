Japanese Mystery Boxes Could Make You Win A High-End NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon Graphics Card For As Low As $100 US

Ever thought that you could find a high-end NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon graphics card inside a mystery box? Well, that's just what Amazon Japan is selling for a price of around $100 US.

The mystery box is for real and is said to contain a variety of modern and older graphics cards. But what you are getting out of these mystery boxes is all based on luck.

According to the retail page of these mystery boxes, there's a 16% chance of getting a GeForce 900 'Maxwell' or AMD Radeon RX 300 'GCN' series graphics cards, a 8% chance of getting a GeForce 10 'Pascal' or Radeon RX 500 'Polaris/Vega' series graphics cards, a 4% chance of getting a GeForce 20 'Turing' or Radeon RX 5000 'RDNA 1' series graphics cards and a 2% chance of getting a GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' or Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' series graphics card. The boxes contain up to an RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT.

The rest of the 70% will contain older NVIDIA & AMD graphics cards so expect lots of cheap and also used graphics cards since that make up the majority of the luck percentage. But if you are lucky enough to get a GeForce 10 / RX 500 series or above graphics card, then you could end up making a profit out of these mystery boxes considering that even 3-4-year-old cards are currently hiked up in terms of pricing. As for the price of the mystery box itself, they cost around 14,000 Japanese Yen or $100-$125 US. The seller has listed the following description for the mystery boxes:

[GOOD BOX]: Includes all series of NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards including RTX3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6900 XT, RX 6800, RX 6700 XT, RX 6600 XT. (Graphics cards include used and brand new. GeForce 30 Series and RX 6000 are brand new. )

[High Quality]: All graphics cards are real and worth your money, so you don't have to worry about it

[100% Winning]: The probability to win this random box is 100% so you can find your own surprise and get a random product of equal or super value

[Box]: The item in the box is randomly selected. If you want to know the item, you need to unlock it yourself. This is a brave game. If you like it, please feel free to order it!

Note: This is a special product, so we cannot accept returns or exchanges service! We will try our best to rotate the product as often as possible. Maybe not all products are shown in the pictures

The mystery box was so popular that it immediately went out of stock at Amazon Japan. It is unknown if they will be restocked and currently no users who bought them have given their reviews so we can't really say if anyone was able to get lucky with actual modern-day graphics cards or were they just older used/refurbished parts. Last year, we also reported a lottery-Esque vending machine where users can play for a chance to win up to a Ryzen CPU for just $9 US.

News Source: ITHome