Menu
Company

Is It Time To Turn Bullish on Ethereum Now That Jim Cramer Is Out With a Bearish Take on the World’s Second-largest Cryptocurrency?

Rohail Saleem
Jul 6, 2022
Ethereum

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Jim Cramer is a gift that keeps on giving, at least for now. Having emerged as one of the most potent contra-indicators in the current market cycle, Cramer’s latest flip-flop on Ethereum has added a tailwind of sorts for the cryptocurrency’s bulls. The overarching question is: should you bite?

The CNBC host is often touted as a veritable alpha-generating machine, provided that investors do the exact opposite of what Cramer peddles. The underlying thesis is quite simple: Cramer represents the consensus view of the market, and the consensus rarely delivers. In fact, this phenomenon has now been immortalized via the launch of various iterations of an inverse Cramer ETF, such as the one offered by Index One, which is still outperforming the broader S&P 500 index, on a year-to-date basis, by around 10 percent!

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Is the Solana Smartphone Really the “Apple of Web3” and a Direct Threat to Ethereum?

This brings us to the crux of the matter. Back in June, Cramer had pegged a $3,000 target on Ethereum. Incidentally, this development almost perfectly coincided with the contagion in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space sparked by the collapse of Terra’s stablecoin as well as a wave of liquidations and margin calls emanating from various corners of the crypto sphere, including Celsius Network’s woes and the recent collapse of the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund.

So, the question emerges: with Cramer’s previous bullish call on Ethereum utterly decimated, should investors now take the opposite view of his new bearish take? Well, the answer is a bit nuanced.

With the recent purge of the froth in DeFi space, coupled with most metrics screaming oversold conditions, Ethereum is certainly primed for a bounce. Moreover, the upcoming “merge” event is sure to introduce additional tailwinds to Ethereum’s bullish thesis.

As part of the Ethereum 2.0 overhaul, the Ethereum mainnet is now slated to become a shard on the Beacon Chain, completing the cryptocurrency’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) transaction authentication mechanism, which would drastically reduce Ethereum’s energy footprint and attract additional capital from ESG-related inflows. This “merge” event is currently slated for Q3 2022.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Miners devastated by cryptocurrency crash run to reseller websites to offload their wasted Graphics Cards inventory investments

Nonetheless, Ethereum does face a major macroeconomic headwind: a recession. Given the prevailing high-correlation regime between major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, and high-beta, growth-focused US equities, the advent of economic contraction is sure to unleash a fresh wave of selling across the risk universe. However, many analysts now expect a recession to strike in late 2022 or early 2023, leaving significant room for a material bounce in the interim.

Would you be willing to take the opposite trade to Cramer’s bearish take on Ethereum? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order