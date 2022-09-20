Menu
Iron Man Action/Adventure Game Now Officially in Pre-Production

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 20, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
Iron Man game

Today, Marvel Entertainment and EA's Motive Studio confirmed that the rumored Iron Man game is indeed in development. As per the rumors, the game will be a single-player third-person action/adventure game featuring an original story.

Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games, stated:

We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.

Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer at Motive, added:

It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.

Proulx worked on the well-received Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game at Eidos Montréal. His team includes other veterans such as Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.

The Iron Man game is still in pre-production, likely until Motive Studio releases the Dead Space remake in late January 2023. It may be a long wait, but we'll be here to tide you over with any notable rumors, leaks, and news until it is released. Stay tuned!

