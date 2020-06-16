iPhones Were Top 4 out of 5 Premium Smartphones Sold in Q1 2020

As per a new report by Counterpoint Research, four out of five top-selling premium smartphones in Q1 2020 were iPhones. The premium smartphone market in the report represents devices that cost more than $400.

As with the rest of the world, 2020 has not been good for smartphone sales. Overall smartphone sales for $400+ devices fell by 13% year-over-year, which was the biggest fall since modern smartphones become popular. The first quarter of 2020 also saw a continuous increase in market share for brands like OPPO and Xiaomi, with the latter increasing its market share in 3 regions.

Counterpoint Research reports:

Apple led the premium segment with a 57% market share, followed by Samsung and Huawei. While most of the brands declined, OPPO grew 67% YoY (from a low base) driven by its Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G series, and Xiaomi also grew 10% from a small base driven by the Mi 10 5G and Mi Note 10 series. This is the first time since Q3 2018 that Xiaomi has entered the top 5 players in the Premium segment, globally. Compared to the other price bands, the premium segment remains the most consolidated. The top 3 players together captured 88% of the segment during the quarter.

iPhone 11 retained the number 1 spot in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding China), and Middle East and Africa, with Samsung at number 2. In China, Huawei remained strong with the number one position, with Apple at number two. Google ranked number 3 only in North America, and was missing in the top 5 from all other markets, despite aggressive discounts for Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a.

Despite the lack of Google Play Services, Huawei also continued to sell well in Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa. In fact, Huawei had the only 5G phone in the top 5 selling smartphones in the premium category.

This was the breakdown of the top 5 most popular smartphones in the premium category.

Despite the loss in sales, and readjustments in targets by companies like Apple and Samsung, customers spent more money on $600+ smartphones than before. This is the price range that is filled with smartphones like iPhone XR and iPhone 11, both of which are amongst the top 2 best selling smartphones in the world.

It is expected that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 starting at $650, which would help push this price segment further. We also expect to see the top 5 selling smartphones list to aggressively convert to 5G capable smartphones by next year.