“iPhone Storage Almost Full” Bug Plaguing Users After Updating to iOS 15, iPadOS

If you recently updated to iOS 15 or iPadOS on your iPhone or iPad, and you happen to see a 'storage almost full' badge, you are not alone.

Users Reporting Incorrect 'Storage Almost Full' Badge in Settings After Updating to iOS 15 or iPadOS

Although the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update went through smoothly for a lot of users, but it left some out there surprised when they opened up the Settings app. At the top, users were greeted with a message saying that their iPhone / iPad storage is almost full. Tapping on the banner took then to the device storage section where the storage wasn't definitely full at all. Obviously a fluke.

Apple Has Sold 2 Billion iPhones, Silencing Critics and Keeping Jobs’ Legacy Alive

@AppleSupport updated my phone and now under settings it says phone storage almost full. I got to click on it and nothing happens. So I’m stuck with the badge — ♡︎мonιca мelanιe♡︎ (@monica__melanie) September 20, 2021

Can’t get rid of a notification on my iPhone which is saying “iPhone storage almost full” after updating to iOS 15. I have 50GB free? #iOS15 @AppleSupport — Laura (@luarasaurus) September 20, 2021

Going through social media and Apple Support reveals that there are a handful of users out there who are experiencing this issue. While Apple suggests that restarting the device, but apparently it hasn't helped. Obviously, there is a chance that a full restore might resolve this issue, but we will not suggest going through this much trouble when this can be fixed using an over the air software update.

If you find this issue extremely annoying, we will only suggest that you do not go beyond a restart at this point unless Apple has something else to offer.