iPhone SE 4 Will Feature Almost The Exact Same Design as the iPhone XR

Apple recently announced new iPad models and also upgraded the Apple TV 4K. The company is now expected to upgrade the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime later this year. However, Apple is also expected to announce the fourth generation of the iPhone SE. According to the latest, the iPhone SE 4 will feature almost the same design as the iPhone XR. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch iPhone SE 4 With The Same Design as iPhone XR, Details on Internals Unclear

The news comes from Jon Prosser in his latest YouTube video, suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 will share the same design as the iPhone XR that launched back in 2018. At this point, the iPhone SE 3 features almost the same design as the iPhone 8. Currently, Prosser did not share detail on the internals of the device.

If we look at past trends, Apple will likely use older hardware to keep costs down. As for the iPhone SE 4 design, Ian Zelbo has created renders of the device that you can check out below.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the iPhone SE 4's design. It was reported back in 2021 that the handset will move to the iPhone XR-like design. The claim has now been corroborated by several publications and sources. Display Analyst Ross Young also suggests that Apple's next iPhone SE will feature a display size of 6.1-inch with a notch cutout at the top. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted that Apple was working on a new variant of the iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch LCD.

As mentioned earlier, it is unclear what chip Apple will use on the inside and if the device will feature Touch ID in the Power button or adopt Face ID altogether. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around.

Share your expectations with us in the comments below.