Menu
Company

iPhone SE 4 Will Feature Almost The Exact Same Design as the iPhone XR

Ali Salman
Oct 19, 2022, 01:01 PM EDT
iPhone SE 4 Design and Features

Apple recently announced new iPad models and also upgraded the Apple TV 4K. The company is now expected to upgrade the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime later this year. However, Apple is also expected to announce the fourth generation of the iPhone SE. According to the latest, the iPhone SE 4 will feature almost the same design as the iPhone XR. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch iPhone SE 4 With The Same Design as iPhone XR, Details on Internals Unclear

The news comes from Jon Prosser in his latest YouTube video, suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 will share the same design as the iPhone XR that launched back in 2018. At this point, the iPhone SE 3 features almost the same design as the iPhone 8. Currently, Prosser did not share detail on the internals of the device.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
iPhone 14 Plus Production Was Cut by up to 90 Percent, Largest Ever in Apple’s History, With Assembling Partner Pegatron Under Pressure

If we look at past trends, Apple will likely use older hardware to keep costs down. As for the iPhone SE 4 design, Ian Zelbo has created renders of the device that you can check out below.

iPhone SE 4 Design and Features

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the iPhone SE 4's design. It was reported back in 2021 that the handset will move to the iPhone XR-like design. The claim has now been corroborated by several publications and sources. Display Analyst Ross Young also suggests that Apple's next iPhone SE will feature a display size of 6.1-inch with a notch cutout at the top. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted that Apple was working on a new variant of the iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch LCD.

iPhone SE 4 Design and Features

As mentioned earlier, it is unclear what chip Apple will use on the inside and if the device will feature Touch ID in the Power button or adopt Face ID altogether. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around.

Share your expectations with us in the comments below.

Products mentioned in this post

iPhone 8
iPhone SE
iPhone XR
USD 235

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order