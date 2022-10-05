Menu
Company

New Infograph Shows the iPhone Makes up 52 Percent of Apple’s Annual Revenue, but the Company Has Diversified Well

Omar Sohail
Oct 5, 2022, 08:14 AM EDT
New Infograph Shows the iPhone Makes up 52 Percent of Apple’s Annual Revenue, but the Company Has Diversified Well

Apple may have introduced multiple products alongside its biggest revenue generator, the iPhone, but the company’s annual family of mobile devices continues to rake in the most dough. An infograph shows that more than half the yearly income generated by Apple is thanks to the iPhone.

Second-Biggest Revenue Generator for Apple Is Surprisingly Services, Which Beats out the Rest of the Physical Products

The infograph shared by a Twitter account with the username iPhone 15 Ultra reveals that the iPhone generates a whopping $191.7 billion in revenue for Apple, capturing 52 percent of the entire income stream. One would assume that since the iPhone commands such monetary power over Apple’s entire product, it can end up becoming a weakness for the company, but that is not the case here.

Related StoryAli Salman
How to Change ProRAW Resolution to 12MP From 48MP on iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone’s synergy with other products such as the iPad, Mac, wearables, and services through Apple’s ‘iron fist’ software integration is what compels customers to return to these handsets time and time again. Surprisingly, Apple’s second biggest contributor to revenue generation is services which takes up 19 percent of the total. Though the iPad remains the most popular large-display product for the masses, tablet sales have been slipping, so it is no surprise that even though this category accounts for $31.9 billion in annual revenue, it is also the lowest figure out of all of Apple’s products.

Apple’s Mac revenue has surpassed the technology giant’s wearable category, generating $38.4 billion in annual revenue. Earlier, a report stated that the new M2 MacBook Air launch had Windows notebook makers worried since its attractive price point would lure customers to it. This model alone will reportedly bring in seven million in sales by the end of 2022, and on top of that, there are previous-generation versions with the M1 chip that continue to be sold for a lower price.

Removing Intel from the equation certainly helped improve Apple’s sales since the latter’s Macs are no longer competing on an equal playing field. Next year, we could see the iPhone taking up a higher percentage of Apple’s overall revenue thanks to the strategy the California-based firm is rumored to employ. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will bring more exclusive features to the higher-end iPhone 15 series to increase its margins and average selling price (ASP), so the figure that you are reading right now may see a new threshold next year.

News Source: iPhone 15 Ultra

Products mentioned in this post

MacBook Air

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order