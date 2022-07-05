M2 MacBook Air Has Other Laptop Makers ‘Worried’ as It Could Negatively Affect Their Product Sales

With Apple’s M2 MacBook Air reportedly launching on July 15, its imminent arrival has some Windows-based laptop makers worried, believing that the portable Mac will eat into their sales. The upcoming MacBook Air will feature the most significant redesign in years, and that change alone can warrant a purchase.

The M2 MacBook Air Will Still Be a Pricey Purchase, so Entry-Level Notebooks Will Continue to Sell Well

Laptop manufacturers that use Intel processors are seemingly sweating over the release of the M2 MacBook Air, according to a report by DigiTimes that was spotted by MacRumors. In the higher-end category, one vendor believes that the upcoming notebook will outsell its competitors.

“A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks.”

The M2 MacBook Air is priced at $1,199 in the U.S. for the base configuration that includes 8GB of unified RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage, plus a 30W power brick. The memory and internal storage will be limiting for many customers, which is why they will have to configure their machines before ordering them, as there will be no upgrading the M2 MacBook Air if it arrives at your doorstep.

Adding more unified RAM and storage will take the M2 MacBook Air into a more expensive category of notebooks, with a slightly faster M2, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM version costing $1,699, making it a pricey endeavor. Not all Windows notebook vendors have to be worried because they are already selling various models that are priced significantly lower.

On top of that, the budget-friendly consumers who contemplate about investing in an expensive portable computer will also think about long-term use, which includes upgrading certain components and ease of access if the machine requires some repairing down the line. With the redesigned MacBook Air, things are not going to be as straightforward, as upgrading it with more RAM and storage costs more compared to purchasing the same aftermarket parts and adding them to a Windows laptop.

Still, wanting a machine that lasts an entire day thanks to the M2 chip, plus a premium chassis that will last as long as the notebook are perks of investing in the new MacBook Air, not to mention a bevy of annual software updates for years to come. There are multiple advantages of purchasing a product that runs Windows or macOS. However, the eventual launch of the M2 MacBook Air should give these laptop vendors a much-needed lesson on how to improve their premium offerings that they will launch in the future, just to level the playing field.

